Ravindra Jadeja is not like Kapil Dev. He is 'unable to win...': Sidhu's hard-hitting view despite Manchester showing

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was blunt in his assessment, stating that despite Ravindra Jadeja's century in Manchester, which helped India draw the game and stay alive in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, he still isn't a "match-winner" like the legendary Kapil Dev. India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford(AP)

Negating the uneven bounce on the Old Trafford track on the final day of the fourth Test match of the series, Jadeja wielded the bat with grit to score a century. He also forged an unbeaten 203-run stand alongside fellow centurion Washington Sundar.

Jadeja has been a vital cog in India's batting charge in the ongoing Test series against England, scoring 454 runs at 113.50, with four other half-century knocks, and is the fourth-highest run-getter in the contest after Shubman Gill (722), KL Rahul (511) and Rishabh Pant (479).

However, Sidhu, who has lavished praise on Jadeja in the past, pointed out that the all-rounder has failed to win matches for India on overseas soil. He invoked the example of the legendary Kapil Dev to strengthen his case further.

"I have praised Jadeja a lot. Kapil Dev was a bowling all-rounder, and he won a lot of Tests for India in overseas. But Jadeja has done well in the supporting role away from home. He bowls his overs quickly and executes restrictive bowling, but he is unable to win Test matches, and it has been evident since the first Test," Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.

This was not the first time Jadeja has been criticised for his performance during the ongoing tour of England. Earlier in the third Test at Lord's, where India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run loss to trail 1-2 in the series, Jadeja's approach was questioned during the chase of 193 on the final day.

After India, who had earlier nullified the first-innings total, folded England for 192, an inspired spell from the quicks left the tourists reeling at 58/4 on the penultimate evening. Captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer then ran through the middle order on the next morning, to leave India at 112 for eight.

Jadeja, the last designated batter, fought hard with tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but India eventually succumbed with spinner Shoaib Bashir delivering the decisive blow.

India will play the final Test match at the Oval, which will get underway on Thursday.