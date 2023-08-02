BCCI's value for title rights may see big correction

BCCI’s sponsorship space for bilateral cricket continues to see corrections. HT has learned the BCCI has placed a base price of ₹2.4 crore per match – a sharp cut from the previous valuation of ₹3.8 crores per game - in its bilateral title rights tender, released on Tuesday.

A month back, BCCI saw value correction in the jersey sponsorship space with Dream 11 picking up rights for a modest ₹358 crore for 150 matches.

With approximately 100 bilateral matches on offer in the title rights tender, base price valuation would get them ₹240 crores. Between 2018-23, BCCI title rights were valued at ₹326.8 crore, with Paytm handing them out to Mastercard in July 2022.

“What we are looking for is reputed brands. There is enough interest for these rights and we are confident of finding the right partners in time for the next rights cycle,” a BCCI official said.

Clearly, with IPL, now driving the commercial engine for the board, they are okay with a few hundred crores less from bilateral cricket.

