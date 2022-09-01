'Before going out to bat, I told Rohit and Rishabh...': Suryakumar reveals chat with teammates before Hong Kong blitz

Suryakumar Yadav hit a blistering 68* while Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his old self in an unbeaten 59 as the pair set up India's 40-run win over underdog Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 game on Wednesday. In a fine display of his 360-degree batting approach, Yadav reached his fifty in just 22 balls, which included four sixes in the last over. He hit 26 runs off the final six deliveries bowled by Haroon Arshad.

While Kohli looked fluent to get to his first half-century in international cricket since February, Yadav made the game his own, thanks to his outrageous strokeplay. He even pulled off a ramp shot over fine leg, though he was almost floored by the bowler's pace. He got down to one knee and effectively used his reflexes to guide it over the fence.

Yadav was batting on 42 before hitting four sixes from five balls in the final over. He got to his sixth T20I fifty in just 22 balls, which was his fastest. With Kohli, he added 98 runs in an unbroken third-wicket partnership that came off just 42 deliveries. It helped India reach an imposing 192 for two in 20 overs. In response, Hong Kong's innings ended at 152 for five, with the target proving to be too much for the relatively inexperienced side.

During the innings break, Yadav explained the method behind his madness and revealed his chat with skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. "I haven't practised those strokes, but I used to play rubber ball cricket with my friends when I was a kid and that is where these shots come from," he said.

"The pitch was a little sticky before. Before I got out to bat, I spoke to Rohit and Rishabh and told them that I would try to take the tempo up and look for 170-175. I think we have a good score on this wicket."

Yadav gave India acceleration as he hit boundaries at will against the Hong Kong bowlers. The right-hander attributed his success in T20s to the preparation, further adding that he is open to bat at any position.

"Some of them (shots) are predetermined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat. At the same time, you got to be staying in the present as well. I felt the wicket was a bit slow. My plan was clear," Yadav, who claimed the player-of-the-match award, said in the post-match presentation.

"My role was to go in and take the tempo up and just express myself, I just loved it. (Adapting to different positions) you got to be flexible, you should be equipped to bat at any number and I have opened as well. I have batted at all numbers. I really enjoyed it," he added.

