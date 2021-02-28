'We know it will spin from ball number one': Ben Foakes says England need to find a way to bat well in tough conditions

Englan wicketkeeper Ben Foakes believes that his side needs to find a way to bat well in tough spinning conditions when they take on India in the 4th Test. The 2nd and 3rd Test matches saw turning pitches, which tilted the favour of the series in India's favour as the Virat Kohli-led side picked up two back-t--back comprehensive wins.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Foakes said that England have been thoroughly outplayed in tricky conditions.

"Obviously, we got thoroughly outplayed. Those were tricky conditions, but they played well. They have a couple of class spinners and we did not have answers to them so I think going forward, we have to be good enough to counter that to score big runs on the board," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I think we know what we are going to get in the last Test in terms of surface. They are pushing their conditions to the extremities and we know it is going to spin from ball number one, it is about finding a way to play well in those conditions," Foakes added.

"The last two pitches are the hardest I have kept on, the last game, the pink-ball was skidding and the amount it was spinning, I have never seen that and it was a challenge to keep on those wickets. We have been outplayed in the last two games, but we are in a position to draw the series, we have to put a good performance and if we go away with a 2-2 draw, it will be a good performance," he further said.

"The two pitches I have played on, I have never seen the ball turn like that so I think they were very challenging wickets, they were like day five pitches from ball one. We just have to grind out and try to put runs on the board. It is not an easy thing to do.

"If we get out, we get out, but we need to score runs in a hard way. I do not think anything they did, we did not expect. It just the extremities of what happened, we have never faced before. It is just trying to learn and trying to develop.

"I think, the reaction was not great because we lost quite quickly. But we are in with a chance of registering an awesome achievement if we win the last Test against India. We have to better than we were in the last game, if we can do that, we can perform better, and then we can have a chance," he signed off.

The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday.