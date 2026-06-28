Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, confirming that the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge would be his last assignment. The all-rounder brought a close to a career which began with the white-ball teams in 2011. He then made his Test debut in December 2013 at the Adelaide Oval during the Ashes. Stokes is known for playing many memorable knocks during his stint as an England player, but nothing would beat the heroics of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand and the Headingley Test against Australia. Stokes' decision to retire comes days after the infamous nightclub episode for which he was left out of the squad for the second Test.

Ben Stokes announces retirement (Action Images via Reuters)

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Recently, Stokes was involved in a major controversy after he was left out of the team for the second Test against New Zealand. The all-rounder was found guilty of breaching the team curfew after the win at Lord's, and later it emerged that Gus Atkinson, the England pacer, was involved in an altercation with a rugby academy player. However, days later, both Stokes and Atkinson were cleared of wrongdoing and made their way back into the squad for the third and final Test.

On his comeback Test, which happens to be the third and final Test against New Zealand, Stokes became just the second player in the history of the sport to take more than 250 wickets in Tests and also have 7000 runs to his name. Overall, he played 121 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for England.

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{{^usCountry}} His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ICC World Cup final helped take the match against New Zealand to a Super Over in which England triumphed, while weeks later his sensational 135 not out at Headingley dragged England from apparent defeat to victory in the Third Ashes Test in one of the team’s greatest wins. A brutal 258 in Cape Town in 2016 was his highest Test score. Also Read: Ben Stokes apologises to England teammates after nightclub row: ‘That was the first thing I had to do’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ICC World Cup final helped take the match against New Zealand to a Super Over in which England triumphed, while weeks later his sensational 135 not out at Headingley dragged England from apparent defeat to victory in the Third Ashes Test in one of the team’s greatest wins. A brutal 258 in Cape Town in 2016 was his highest Test score. Also Read: Ben Stokes apologises to England teammates after nightclub row: ‘That was the first thing I had to do’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days. These are my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do,” Stokes said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days. These are my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do,” Stokes said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone please just do the same? We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group of men, and one lady, give everything for the last two days, and the only thing I want is just for everyone to give it, not only for me selfishly, but also for this team, and everything else that we’ve got going forward for you blokes. All the taps on the arse (sic), all the emotion, all that kind of stuff, please can we just wait for the end of this game? Because we’ve still got shitload more work to do. And I’ve got a shitload more work to do that I want to do, so... Let’s just go out there and f**king give absolutely everything for another two days,” he added.

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Stokes then took charge as the England Test captain in 2022. An inspirational leader, he has been at the heart of many of England’s most dramatic moments during his time in the team.

“Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation. His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever," Richard Thompson, ECB Chair, said in an official statement.

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“Whether inspiring victory in the biggest moments - not least driving England to World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 and his heroic Ashes innings at Headingley - or leading the Test team with courage and conviction, Ben has been a talismanic figure in English cricket. Beyond his remarkable achievements on the field, his performances have inspired many youngsters to embrace cricket with positivity and belief. We are losing a batsman, a bowler, a captain and a talisman. On behalf of the ECB, I want to thank Ben for everything he has given to our sport and wish him and his family every success and happiness for the future," he added.

‘Influence beyond statistics’

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, and raised in Cumbria, Stokes has overcome a number of injury setbacks to produce a host of match-winning performances.

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Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “Ben Stokes has made an immeasurable contribution to English cricket, not only through his exceptional skill as one of the world's finest all-rounders, but through the commitment, resilience and passion he has demonstrated throughout his international career.

“His influence has extended far beyond statistics - inspiring teammates, supporters and young cricketers around the world through his leadership and unwavering desire to win. We are enormously grateful for his service to England and congratulate him on an extraordinary international career. His contribution to the game will be celebrated for many years to come,” he added.

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