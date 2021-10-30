Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes recreates famous Ian Bishop quotes after Asif Ali hits 4 sixes in an over, seals Pakistan win vs Afghanistan
cricket

Ben Stokes recreates famous Ian Bishop quotes after Asif Ali hits 4 sixes in an over, seals Pakistan win vs Afghanistan

There was no Ian Bishop in the commentary box to prompt everyone about ‘remembering Asif Ali's name’ but Stokes did his best to recreate Bishop's words on Twitter after Asif Ali hit four sixes to seal win for Pakistan against Afghanistan. 
Ben Stokes reacts to Asif Ali's innings
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:03 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

It was five years ago in a jam-packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata that West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite forced the cricketing world to ‘remember his name’ by hitting four sixes in the last over of the final against England to lead his team to their second T20 World Cup title. The bowler - Ben Stokes - who was at the receiving end saw the phenomenon repeat (almost) in T20 World Cup 2021, albeit in a Super 12 stage encounter. Pakistan's Asif Ali hit four sixes off Afghanistan medium pacer Karim Janat to seal a win for his side on Friday. 

There was no Ian Bishop in the commentary box to prompt everyone about ‘remembering Asif Ali's name’ but Stokes did take note of the right-hander's batting. The England all-rounder, who had miss this World Cup because of an injury, did his best to recreate Bishop's words on Twitter after Asif Ali's heroics in Dubai. 

“Remember the name Asif Ali,” tweeted Stokes.

RELATED STORIES

Asif, who had played a crucial knock against New Zealand, hit four sixes in the 19th over to take Pakistan past a tricky 148-run target, giving them three wins in as many games.

Pakistan, chasing 148 to win, were well placed at 122-3 in the 17th over when Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan turned the match on its head, bowling Babar Azam for 51.

In the next over, Naveen-ul-Haq conceded just two runs and dismissed veteran Shoaib Malik for 19.

Shadab Khan came in for the last ball of the over and guided a shot into space, but Asif refused a single, taking the fate of the match in his hands.

With Pakistan needing 24 off the last two overs, he went on the rampage against Janat, smashing the first, third, fifth and sixth deliveries high over the boundary.

"I have confidence in my hitting and that paid off," said Asif after the match. "I hit sixes towards the longer side of the boundary."

"My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations, needing to hit sixes in the last five overs type situations," he said. 

(With agency inputs)

 

Topics
asif ali ben stokes ian bishop t20 world cup
