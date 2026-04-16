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Ben Stokes reflects on brush with disaster after suffering facial fracture while batting: ‘Thankfully still here'

Ben Stokes spoke about his recovery from facial surgery after a ‘lucky’ moment, and how it affects his plans for the English Test summer.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 01:33 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Ben Stokes revealed that he suffered a very close call with an extremely threatening injury, one which he believes could have turned out much worse with a little bit more bad luck. The England captain had to undergo facial surgery after being hit in the head by a ball while batting in the nets for Durham – a ‘scary’ situation that thankfully avoided the worst-case scenario.

Ben Stokes suffered a facial fracture in February.(AP)

Stokes was batting in the nets at Chester-le-Street, where he was hosting a session with the age-group and developmental players in the Durham system, when he shattered his cheekbone in February. Surgery followed, but the England captain was counting his lucky stars.

“I copped one straight in the face. Pretty nasty but, funnily, probably the best result of a bad situation, to be honest,” reflected Stokes while holding an interview with the ECB website.

“Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview, if I didn’t turn my head round,” he explained.

Stokes’ recovery has seen him miss the initial round of the County Championship, which got underway this month. However, he is expected to be back in the first week of May. For a player afflicted with dangerous injuries and familiar with playing through pain, this was another instance in a long line of cricket-related injuries.

England Test schedule still on track for Stokes

All is well that ends well – but for Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Rob Key, there is an awareness that even a scary injury such as this cannot distract from the mess that England cricket and all the narrative surrounding it has found itself in.

 
county championship england captain ben stokes
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