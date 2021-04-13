Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021 due to broken finger: Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday informed through an official statement that their star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a broken finger. Stokes had injured his finger during RR's opening fixture against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Chris Morris' reaction after Sanju Samson turns down single goes viral on Twitter

"Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team's match against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery. We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season," the Royals' statement said.

Stokes had a disastrous outing in the first match, dropping a catch of Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who went on to score 91 runs and also gave away 12 runs in the only over he bowled.

He then was dismissed for a duck in a high pressure chase that went to the last delivery, courtesy a scintillating century by Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals lost the match by 4 runs.