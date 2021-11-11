Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ben Stokes trains along with rest of the England squad as Ashes prep starts

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.
Ben Stokes(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:11 PM IST
PTI |

Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia on Thursday.

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger.

England's T20 team were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the semifinal on Wednesday and that would allow the remaining players selected for the Ashes to join the rest of the squad.

Players like Jos Butler, Johnny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will travel from Dubai to Australia.

England's Ashes preparations will start with two friendly game against England Lions squad, who are also in Australia. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
