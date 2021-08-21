Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Bengal T20 Challenge likely to commence in September
cricket

Bengal T20 Challenge likely to commence in September

The apex council meeting of CAB also decided that it would start its one-day tournaments in November.
PTI | , Kolkata
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Eden Gardens: File photo(PTI)

Cricket Association of Bengal will conduct its T20 Challenge from the first week of September as a preparatory tournament for the upcoming domestic season.

"This edition would comprise six CAB teams and would be used as a preparatory tournament ahead of the domestic season," CAB said in a statement on Saturday.

The apex council meeting of CAB also decided that it would start its one-day tournaments in November.

"If COVID-19 situation in the country remains under control, then the first and second Division Leagues would be held from the month of December," the statement said.

The CAB further said the West Bengal government has agreed to provide 14 acres of land in Dumurjala on 99 years lease, as requested by CAB.

"The association will take steps for execution of the agreement," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
