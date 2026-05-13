Bengal T20 League changing women's cricket landscape: Jhulan Goswami

Former India pacer and Bengal cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, who also serves as the mentor of women's cricket at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), hailed the Bengal T20 League's impact on women's cricket in the state, calling it a "huge platform" for the next generation of players, according to a release.

Former cricketer Jhulan Goswami (PTI)

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Earlier this week, the Bengal T20 League concluded its first-ever player auction for Season 3, where franchises built their squads from a pool of more than 1000 cricketers, with significant investments across both senior and emerging categories in men's and women's cricket. Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the top men's pick at ₹12.20 lakh, while Mita Paul became the highest-valued player in the women's auction at ₹3 lakh.

Crediting the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for investing heavily in grassroots cricket, Goswami said the women's game in Bengal has witnessed tremendous growth over the years.

"When I used to play for Bengal, hardly 60-70 girls used to play. Now more than 500 girls are enlisted in the Bengal T20 League," she said on the sidelines of the Women's Auction for the Bengal T20 League.

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{{^usCountry}} Goswami believes the league is helping young cricketers gain exposure to professional environments while preparing them for the pressures of elite-level cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goswami believes the league is helping young cricketers gain exposure to professional environments while preparing them for the pressures of elite-level cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There will be pressure, nervousness, social media engagement, and cameras around them. Many of them have never experienced these things before. Hopefully, they will overcome all of it and perform well," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There will be pressure, nervousness, social media engagement, and cameras around them. Many of them have never experienced these things before. Hopefully, they will overcome all of it and perform well," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former India fast bowler also underlined the importance of mindset and game awareness in modern-day cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former India fast bowler also underlined the importance of mindset and game awareness in modern-day cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The most important thing in cricket is decision-making. You have to have a clear mind and clear vision in crunch situations. As a mentor, I always prefer players who are very clear about their plans and are able to make decisions under pressure. Intent is very important," Jhulan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The most important thing in cricket is decision-making. You have to have a clear mind and clear vision in crunch situations. As a mentor, I always prefer players who are very clear about their plans and are able to make decisions under pressure. Intent is very important," Jhulan said. {{/usCountry}}

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She further highlighted the impact of Bengal stars like Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu, and Saika Ishaque on aspiring cricketers in the state.

"When young girls see their role models training and playing in front of them, they start believing they too can represent Bengal and India one day," she said.

The Bengal T20 League has emerged as one of the key pathways for young cricketers in the state, with increasing visibility, structured competition, and growing interest from scouts and franchises connected to the Women's Premier League ecosystem.

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