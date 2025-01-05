Sydney [Australia], : India's bane and Australia's boon Travis Head sang verses in praise of Jasprit Bumrah and commended him for his "exceptional tour" that saw him deliver "probably the best individual performance" that the Australian southpaw ever saw since he started playing Test cricket. "Best individual performance that I've seen": Travis Head's ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was leagues apart from the rest of his counterparts throughout the Border-Gavaskar series. He made his way into the history books by shattering one record after another.

He ended the five-match BGT series with 32 wickets, making him India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series against the Baggy Greens on Australian soil.

Bumah arrived at his tally at an exceptional average of 12.64, including three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/76. In doing so, he surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of 31 wickets from the 1977-78 tour of Australia.

With his searing form and scorching pace, Bumrah's momentous effort was recognised after being recognised with the Player of the Series award.

Head was one of the closest spectators to Bumrah's prowess and felt he witnessed the best individual performance since he started playing in the Test format.

"I think there were 15 people that were pleased that he has not been involved today. But yeah, that's the way it plays out. I think everyone would've loved to see him bowl," Head said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah was rendered unavailable to bowl after suffering from back spasms on Day 2. He was fit enough to bat but was unavailable to take up his duties with the ball.

"He's had a hell of a series. It's probably the best individual performance that I've seen since I've been, I guess playing Test cricket. I thought he had an exceptional tour," he added.

Head himself enjoyed a rich vein of form with the bat. He ended the series as the leading run-getter with a whopping tally of 448 runs, averaging 56.00 while striking at 92.56.

He has been India's biggest headache across all formats. The southpaw once again turned up to deal the vital blow in the final Test of the series in the chase of a 162-run target.

"The same as always, and if it was to be, it's to be, and I felt like I'm moving well. I've been disappointed in the last couple of innings to find ways to get out, but knew that if I could just build a little partnership with Uzzie and just take a little bit of momentum out, the same with Beau ," Head said.

"So we knew with a short total, all you need to do is take a little bit of momentum, and I guess you see that in their body language and then you get down to 20 or 30, and yeah, it was nice the way it played out," he added.

With Australia's famous 3-1 win, the WTC defending champions will head to the final to face South Africa at the Lord's on June 11.

