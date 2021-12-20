'Better not to give them half-volleys, full tosses': Ex-Pak captain hails BCCI for 'sensible' handling of Kohli issue

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from sensibly handling the matter post the controversial press-conference from Virat Kohli. He opined that the main objective of the team should be to play cricket for their nation and win matches.

Earlier this month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had revealed that he had requested Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy, but the veteran cricketer contradicted the words during his pre-departure presser ahead of the team's flight to South Africa, saying that he had no communication regarding the matter and rather added that he was told about his removal from ODI captaincy only one and a half hour before the team selection for the South Africa Test series.

Following the presser, which triggered a storm in Indian cricket, there were multiple reports that regarding BCCI to hold a presser on the matter. But there hasn't been any nor has Kohli, as other reports mentioned, been handed a show cause notice.

Impressed with the manner in which BCCI has managed to keep the matter under the wraps, Butt, on his YouTube channel, admitted the board surely did have a meeting over the matter but managed to keep it internally.

“It's a sensible topic and it would have been naïve if there were exchange of words over the matter to the board would have sent a show cause notice. That is not the way. Team in on a tour. Main objective is to play cricket and win matches and play for the country,” said Butt.

“I think they have been sensible about it, all of them. And they should keep it under wraps. Better not to give media half-volleys or full tosses or lese you will be hit for boundaries or sixes. Obviously they have had a discussion about it, but it has obviously been all internal. And that is the way to go.”

Earlier, when asked to opine on Kohli's fiery remarks, Ganguly had refused to comment and mentioned that the board will take care of it appropriately.

"No statement, no press conference," he told TV reporters later in the day. "We will deal with it. Leave it to BCCI."

The team, along with Kohli, is presently in South Africa gearing up for the three-match Test series which begins from December 26 with the opener in Centurion.

