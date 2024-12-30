Menu Explore
BGT: Bail-switching antics return on Day 5 with Starc, Jaiswal having a crack at it

ANI |
Dec 30, 2024 09:30 AM IST

The bail-switching antics returned in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the final day of a gripping fourth Test between India and Australia.

Melbourne [Australia], : The bail-switching antics returned in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the final day of a gripping fourth Test between India and Australia.

On Monday morning, it was all happening at the MCG. A battle for survival, wickets falling, and textbook strokes to pick up boundaries took centerstage.

However, in the midst of all events, a small exchange of bail took place, but this time, it was a change in faces with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc having a go at it.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au on X, during the 35th over, when signs of the threat posed by Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant became prominent, Starc decided to resort to bail-switching antics.

As he returned to his bowling marker, Starc switched the bails at the non-striker's end. Jaiswal spotted it and restored the bails to their original position. Starc looked back and had a huge smile on his face. After the next delivery, he even said a couple of words to Jaiswal.

Before the recent switching tale, Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne were involved in the bail-switching antics. During the third Test, Siraj changed the bails, hoping for a change of luck, but Labuschagne was quick to react and returned them to their original place.

Their banter continued in the ongoing fourth Test. During the 43rd over, Siraj switched the bails and called Marnus to show him his recent craft.

Moments later, Usman Khawaja lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah while trying to pull away the ball but failed to get the proper timing and elevation behind his shot.

As the bail-switching tricks continued on Day 5, India are in chase of a mammoth 340-run target. After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, everything fell apart for the Indian team. KL Rahul joined the Indian skipper in the same over for a five-ball duck.

Virat Kohli lost his discipline and got lured into playing a drive by left-armer Mitchell Starc on the final ball before lunch. Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant offered stability and assurance by leading the charge against the Australian bowling attack.

Boundaries became more frequent, with Australian bowlers feeling tiredness creep up to them with each passing over.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
