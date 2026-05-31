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Bhuvneshwar again the class act for a third IPL win

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 36, showcased his enduring talent with 2 wickets in the IPL 2026 finale, proving age doesn't hinder skill in cricket.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 11:19 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Ahmedabad: In a tournament where a 15-year-old lit up the stage with his explosive batting, there was still room for a 36-year-old bowler to have the last say. That’s what Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved right through IPL 2026. His crafty bowling effort in Sunday’s season finale in front of a 90,000-strong crowd here added to his timeless quality.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (ANI)

If ever you needed an exemplifier of longevity, think of the Meerut-born pacer. Bhuvi first became an IPL winner in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad – he was the Orange Cap winner – when one of his bowling partners was Ashish Nehra, now in the Gujarat Titans dugout as head coach. He was then the lead pacer for the men in orange, also for the Indian team, one half of the deadly combine with Jasprit Bumrah.

Best known for his swing exploits to leave the batters in a quandary, Bhuvi would change his mode of operation in the final. RCB were quick to spot that the bouncers were hard to hit on Ahmedabad’s mixed soil pitch. That demanded only the slightest of adjustment in length for Josh Hazlewood. But for Bhuvi it meant he would have to bend his back for the plan not to backfire. That was another feature of the old bowling pro this year: his speeds consistently complemented his unrivalled skills.

“I am good enough to hit this length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit and I am just going to keep hitting this length. Are you good enough to take me on or not?” Virat Kohli earlier spoke in appreciation of Bhuvi. “It is simple stuff. It is repetition, it is execution, it is uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief.”

By bending the new ball in the air in a way few others can, by winning Powerplays in a season when so many other teams struggled, and then to be able to pivot and go short when needed, like old wine, Bhuvi simply kept getting better.

In a tournament that ran high on batting adrenaline, the pitch for the final was sluggish. After years of know-how, Bhuvi (4-0-29-2) wasn’t going to fluff his lines.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

sunrisers hyderabad bhuvneshwar kumar
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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