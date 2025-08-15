Bhuvneshwar Kumar shuts down Jasprit Bumrah's 'workload' debate: 'If you want him to have a long career...'

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come out in strong support of Jasprit Bumrah as the spotlight on the star bowler’s workload management continues to dominate discussions. Ahead of the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy against England, the team management decided that Bumrah would feature in only three of the five Tests, a move that immediately sparked widespread debate among fans and former cricketers alike. Jasprit Bumrah picked 14 wickets in the three Tests he played on England tour.(Action Images via Reuters)

Speaking on the podcast Talk with Manvendra, Bhuvneshwar offered a robust defence of the decision, emphasising the physical and mental demands placed on fast bowlers.

"Look, considering how many years Jasprit Bumrah has been playing and competing in all formats, it is tough for anyone to sustain that. And with the kind of bowling action Bumrah has, injuries can happen to him or to anyone," he said.

Bhuvneshwar added that playing fewer matches does not necessarily limit a player’s impact.

"I had no problem with him playing three out of five matches. If the selectors know what he can offer and are okay with it, it’s because they know he can still make a big impact in those three games. If a player might not play all five matches but will contribute significantly in three, that should be okay," he explained.

On pressure of expectations

Being India's most bankable asset with the ball across formats, Bumrah justifiably carries the pressure of expectations from fans and the team management alike. Bhuvneshwar spoke about the same in detail, too.

"People don’t always understand how tough it is to keep playing for so many years across formats. Bumrah is always bowling in tough situations, which brings both mental and physical pressure. If you want a player to have a long career, you have to manage them somehow," said the Indian fast bowler, who shared the dressing room with Bumrah for many years during the latter's formative years in international cricket.

The faith placed in Bumrah paid off handsomely, as he claimed 14 wickets in his three appearances against England, including two five-wicket hauls, proving his ability to make a decisive impact even when rested strategically.

Reflecting on Bumrah’s journey from a promising newcomer to India’s frontline pacer, Bhuvneshwar said: “When he first came in, everyone could see there was something special. Skill-wise, nothing has changed — he was as good back then as he is now. But with years of performance comes confidence. Once you are established, you don’t panic if things go wrong. That maturity comes with age.”