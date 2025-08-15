Rohit Sharma relives iconic Barbados moment on Independence Day; Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir lead wishes

As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on Thursday, several cricketers took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at Delhi’s Red Fort, marking the occasion, while the skies above saw flower petals showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. Rohit Sharma hoisting the Indian flag after T20 World Cup win in Barbados(X/Rohit Sharma)

The BCCI shared greetings on their official X handle: “Wishing all Indians a Happy Independence Day Jai Hind #TeamIndia | #HappyIndependenceDay.”

India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, recalled the T20 World Cup-winning moment, when he famously hoisted the tricolour at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit was the captain of the team that won the tournament, and he retired from the format following the win.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also wished the nation on its Independence Day. “My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind!” he wrote, sharing a picture from his playing days.

India's batting legend and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of himself raising the tricolour.

Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman urged citizens to work toward a brighter future. "On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy #IndependenceDay! Jai Hind!," posted VVS.

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, a key contributor to India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 wins, kept his message simple and heartfelt: “Happy Independence Day, India.”

Celebrations at the Red Fort

Earlier in the morning, Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force; one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag.

Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.