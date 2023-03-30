Home / Cricket / Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain in Sunrisers Hyderabad's first IPL 2023 match vs Rajasthan Royals

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain in Sunrisers Hyderabad's first IPL 2023 match vs Rajasthan Royals

PTI |
Mar 30, 2023 08:12 PM IST

Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3.

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad.&nbsp;(IPLT20.com)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (IPLT20.com)

The season will start on Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The series is vital for South Africa's direct qualification for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

South Africa's matches will be played on March 31 and April 2.

The 33-year-old Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well -- in six games in 2019 and once in 2022. Under him, SRH have won two matches while suffering defeats in the remaining five.

SRH's second match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 and the SA player will be back by then.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhuvneshwar kumar ipl sunrisers hyderabad + 1 more
bhuvneshwar kumar ipl sunrisers hyderabad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out