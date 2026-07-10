Big Bash comes to India: Chennai gets historic opener as Australia hints at future IPL exchange

The Big Bash League will break new ground next season, with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers scheduled to contest the competition’s first-ever overseas match at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.

BBL will see its first overseas match, to be played in Chennai. (X Image)

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the landmark fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The match will form the centrepiece of the wider ‘G’day Namaste’ initiative aimed at strengthening ties between India and Australia.

The Renegades-Scorchers contest will begin at 2.40pm local time in Chennai and 8.10pm AEDT. It will follow the conclusion of the fourth day of the opening Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth Stadium.

The fixture will be treated as a home match for the Renegades, while both participating teams are expected to receive sufficient recovery time before playing their next matches in Australia. The complete schedule for the 16th BBL season is set to be announced next week.

Cricket Australia expects bumper Chennai crowd

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{{^usCountry}} MA Chidambaram Stadium, better known as Chepauk, can accommodate approximately 38,000 spectators. Cricket Australia is optimistic that the historic occasion will attract a sizeable crowd, despite the match not involving an Indian team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MA Chidambaram Stadium, better known as Chepauk, can accommodate approximately 38,000 spectators. Cricket Australia is optimistic that the historic occasion will attract a sizeable crowd, despite the match not involving an Indian team. {{/usCountry}}

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“We know they’re incredibly passionate cricket fans all over India, but particularly in Chennai. Everyone we’ve spoken to has been really optimistic that we should expect a good crowd,” Cricket Australia’s executive general manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said.

“What has become clear to us as we’ve built this event out is just how popular the BBL already is in India. It’s got nothing on the IPL, obviously, but the BBL is well-liked and respected.

“We can’t wait to see all the fans turn out, albeit I suspect there’ll be a fair chunk of yellow in the crowd.”

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Dobson’s reference to yellow recognised the overwhelming popularity of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, whose supporters routinely fill Chepauk in the franchise’s colours.

However, weather could become an important consideration. Chennai often experiences heavy rain and flooding in December towards the end of the northeast monsoon season. Cricket Australia is consequently exploring possible changes to the playing conditions, including extending the match’s cut-off time if rain causes interruptions.

Several BBL clubs reportedly expressed interest in playing the overseas fixture, although some did not formally apply because of concerns surrounding an already congested domestic calendar.

“We looked across all our clubs and worked with them on what would need to be true for them to play in this game,” Dobson explained. “It was a combination of a range of factors, including scheduling and different commercial considerations.

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“Fitting this game into a hectic BBL schedule, for those teams to be able to travel back to the Australian market and continue on a successful BBL campaign was important.”

The announcement arrives amid discussions about private investment in Big Bash clubs. Cricket Victoria is examining the possibility of selling its entire stake in the Renegades, potentially to an IPL franchise, while WA Cricket has also shown interest in privatising the Scorchers.

Dobson, however, rejected suggestions that possible privatisation influenced the selection of the two teams. “The opportunity for any of our clubs and players to be in India and play a BBL game creates such value for their club, whether that’s now or in the future,” he said. “The Renegades are a team that have shown an interest in this event from day one, with the opportunity to take a home game to a different market. They’ll take that chance while they’re there to continue to grow.”

Chennai match could open door for annual BBL fixture

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Cricket Australia is treating the Chennai contest as a one-off event for now, although Dobson indicated that it could eventually become an annual feature if the inaugural edition proves successful and receives the necessary government approvals.

“We’ve certainly been taking a one-year view on this for now,” Dobson said. “Our focus is making sure this is a great event that’s a true reflection of the BBL.

“We’ll get through that and see how that lands and continue to work with the BCCI and others who’ve been so supportive of this initiative to see where that might go from there.”

Dobson also revealed that Australian cricket would be receptive to hosting an IPL match should such an opportunity arise in the future. “What this initiative demonstrates is that the two countries at a cricket level, as well as a government level, are really closely connected and are willing to collaborate with each other and bring unique opportunities to life,” he said. “There’s certainly been interest from time to time, at state government level and at venue level, bringing an IPL game out here. The opportunity to have those discussions when the time is right, I’m sure we’d be open to that, as would everyone across Australian cricket.”

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WA Cricket chief executive John Stephenson described the Chennai fixture as a major opportunity for the Scorchers to expand their following in the world’s largest cricket market.

“This is a genuinely historic moment for Perth Scorchers and for cricket in Western Australia. India is the heartland of global cricket, and bringing the Scorchers to that audience is an opportunity we have embraced wholeheartedly,” Stephenson said in a statement.

“We have players who already resonate deeply with Indian fans throughout their Indian Premier League experiences, and this fixture gives the whole Club an invaluable chance to connect with millions of new supporters.

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“Protecting our home schedule, however, was a priority. We head to Chennai with excitement, and come home to the full suite of five regular-season home games our Members and fans deserve.”