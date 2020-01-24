Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live score and updates
BBL live: Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on Fridaycricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:36 IST
BBL live: Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydneye Thunder in a Big Bash League match at Hobart on Friday. Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bat first.
Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland
Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton (wk), Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Jono Cook, Liam Bowe
