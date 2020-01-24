e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live score and updates

Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live score and updates

BBL live: Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on Friday

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BBL live: Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on Friday
BBL live: Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on Friday(Twitter)
         

BBL live: Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydneye Thunder in a Big Bash League match at Hobart on Friday. Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bat first.

 

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton (wk), Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Jono Cook, Liam Bowe

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kapil Mishra defends ‘communal’ tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Kapil Mishra defends ‘communal’ tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet
‘Unfortunate’: Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal’s defence of Anupam Kher
‘Unfortunate’: Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal’s defence of Anupam Kher
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Munro, Taylor power Kiwis to 203/5
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Munro, Taylor power Kiwis to 203/5
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news