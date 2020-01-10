Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Toss update: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Melbourne Renegades. Stars have won six out of seven matches played while Renegades are winless in the tournament thus far and will look to get off the mark against their cross-town rivals.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell(c), Seb Gotch(w), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Sam Harper(w), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian(c), Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Richard Gleeson