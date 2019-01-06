Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers take down Adelaide Strikers by six wickets

The Sydney Sixers took down Adelaide Strikers by six wickets in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. After the Sydney bowlers restricted the Adelaide team to 150/5, the batsmen knocked off the target in 18.2 overs.

The Sydney Sixers batting line-up never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals until the 16th over. Jonathan Wells (42*) and Cameron Valente (17*) shared an unbeaten 42-run partnership to help Sydney reach a respectable total. Jake Weatherald scored 50 runs off 40 balls at the top of order.

Steve O’Keefe was the pick of the bowlers for Sydney with figures of 2/31. Tom Curran and Sean Abbott picked up one wicket each.

The Sydney Sixers didn’t get off to the best of starts when opening batsman Justin Avendano was out for a duck in the second over of the match. However, Joe Denly (76*) and Daniel Hughes (24) consolidated the innings and put the team on the right track during the chase. Eventually, Joe Denly and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe (30*) wrapped up the match with an unbeaten 53-run partnership.

The Sydney Sixers are at the second place with 8 points, while Adelaide Strikers are at the fourth place with 6 points.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 18:23 IST