Big blow in store for Delhi Capitals? Doubts arise over star all-rounder's availability

The Delhi Capitals could be in for a blow as doubts arise over Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's availability after he sustained a hip injury. Marsh, 30, is expected to be ruled out of the white-ball leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan and his participation in the Indian Premier League is also no doubtful.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Monday that Marsh had injured his hip-flexor at training. "We are going to have to wait and see what that looks like but I don't think he'll be available for the series based on how he was feeling yesterday," said Finch.

"He sustained that (injury) in a fielding drill. It was a high intensity, lateral movement drill and he bent down to pick it up one handed and went to throw and felt a twinge."

Marsh was set to be available for the franchise after April 6. The all-rounder's injury comes as another setback for DC who could be playing without South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje for much of the season. Nortje has been allowed to continue his rehab with DC but it is unclear when or if he will be able to play this season.

Despite the concerns, DC made a good start to the season, beating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets. They only fielded two of the seven overseas players they have in their squad during the match.

While Marsh's Australia teammate David Warner is set to join DC after April 6, fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman were part of the South Africa-Bangladesh ODI series recently and were in quarantine when Capitals played on Sunday, but their next game on April 2 gives the two bowlers enough time to join the squad.