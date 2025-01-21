Patna [India], : The Bihar cricket team is all set to face Uttar Pradesh in their next match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The match is scheduled to take place from January 23 to January 26 at the iconic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Bihar ready to face Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium hosted two Ranji Trophy matches in October and November 2025 as season 2024-2025 began. The Bihar cricket team gave a tough fight to their opponents in the initial matches. The upcoming Ranji Trophy match will be played from January 23 to January 26.

The Uttar Pradesh cricket team, led by Aryan Juyal, arrived in Patna on Monday. Notable players like Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar and Priyam Garg are part of their squad, alongside the coaching staff led by Sunil Joshi, a former Indian cricketer.

Bihar Cricket Association president, Rakesh Tiwari said, "This match is a significant opportunity for the Bihar team to showcase their talent against Uttar Pradesh. With the recent developments and long-term plans, Bihar is on its way to becoming a prominent destination for cricket in India."

Meanwhile, the BCA on Monday also announced the squad which will feature in the Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. Veera Pratap Singh will captain the squad while Sakibul Gani will be his deputy.

Last month, the Bihar government transferred the registry of the land for Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association on a long-term 30-year lease. This is a major step taken by the Bihar Government and the Bihar Cricket Association to host international cricket matches in Patna and to provide state cricketers with a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium will now be developed into an international-level stadium and sports complex. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 40,000 spectators, along with 76 corporate boxes and arrangements for 250 VIPs.

Additionally, the sports complex will feature a badminton court, volleyball court, swimming pool, a five-star hotel, a fully-equipped hostel for players, restaurants, a clubhouse, and other modern amenities.

