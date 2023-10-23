'Bishan Bedi will continue to inspire future generations': PM Modi expresses anguish over ex-India captain's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Monday at the death of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said on X.
Bedi, a former India captain and one of the greatest left-arm spinners, died on Monday at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.
