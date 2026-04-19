Blessing Muzarabani's agent hits back at PCB over 'excessive' PSL ban: 'Can't breach contract you never received'

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani’s agency on Sunday hit back at the Pakistan Cricket Board for imposing a two-year ban on his participation in the Pakistan Super League, arguing that the player never received a formal contract from franchise Islamabad United before signing with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani during a practice session on the eve of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match(PTI)

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Ignored in the PSL auction, Muzarabani was later announced as a replacement signing by Islamabad United in a deal worth PKR 11 million. However, shortly after the announcement, the fast bowler withdrew and signed with KKR as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released last December following a Board of Control for Cricket in India directive amid rising tensions in the region.

Criticising his professionalism and alleged failure to uphold a contract, the PCB earlier this month imposed a two-year ban on Muzarabani’s participation in the PSL. However, the bowler’s agency, World Sports Xchange, lashed out at the decision, stating that no formal contract was ever issued by Islamabad United and that the franchise had merely made a social media announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} “We’ve remained quiet publicly over the last six weeks because we did not wish to create or cause any more animosity,” the agency said, adding that it was compelled to respond due to the “voluminous and disgusting nature of criticism” directed at the player. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’ve remained quiet publicly over the last six weeks because we did not wish to create or cause any more animosity,” the agency said, adding that it was compelled to respond due to the “voluminous and disgusting nature of criticism” directed at the player. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency further revealed that while Islamabad United had approached Muzarabani regarding a potential PSL opportunity this season, his participation was subject to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket — something that could not be obtained without a formal contract from the league or the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency further revealed that while Islamabad United had approached Muzarabani regarding a potential PSL opportunity this season, his participation was subject to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket — something that could not be obtained without a formal contract from the league or the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the absence of official documentation, the franchise went ahead with a public announcement. Even after two weeks, the agency claimed, there was “still no contract received from PSL/Islamabad United.” It added that during this delay, KKR approached and quickly finalised a deal with the player. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the absence of official documentation, the franchise went ahead with a public announcement. Even after two weeks, the agency claimed, there was “still no contract received from PSL/Islamabad United.” It added that during this delay, KKR approached and quickly finalised a deal with the player. {{/usCountry}}

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Reiterating its stance, the agency said: “You simply cannot breach a contract you have never received.”

World Sports Xchange also criticised the severity of the PCB’s punishment.

“We feel any ban on participation in the PSL is incredibly excessive and is not consistent with the punishment given to players that have actually breached a contract in the past,” the statement read.

The agency urged the PCB to reconsider its decision and accept responsibility for the lapse.

“We urge the PSL to gracefully withdraw the ban and accept this situation for what it is — an administrative error at their end, nothing more,” it added.

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