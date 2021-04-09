Home / Cricket / Blow for South Africa as captain Bavuma to miss Pakistan T20 series
cricket

Blow for South Africa as captain Bavuma to miss Pakistan T20 series

Bavuma was injured while batting in the One-Day International series decider that was won by the tourists in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:43 PM IST
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma tries to piece together his broken bat during the second One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)

An already depleted South Africa squad has been dealt a further blow after newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of their four-match home Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a hamstring strain.

Bavuma was injured while batting in the One-Day International series decider that was won by the tourists in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The opening T20 match is in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa are already without five of their leading players, including batsmen Quinton de Kock and David Miller, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released to play in the Indian Premier League.

The loss of Bavuma will further weaken their top six, especially as the experienced Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the squad after the birth of his first child, while the in-form Rassie van der Dussen is doubtful for the first match of the series, at least, with a grade one left quadriceps strain.

Heinrich Klaasen will captain the side in the absence of Bavuma, while opening batsman Aiden Markram, all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder, and seamer Daryn Dupavillon have been added to the squad from the one that took part in the ODI series.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'They are even stronger now': MI's Kishan lauds RCB's two new recruits

IPL 2021 - 'Hopefully we can continue from where we left in Dubai': MI captain

'Days not far when player turns down single to be able to hit six in 2-3 balls'

IPL 2021: It's MSD vs Pant as CSK take on DC in their season opener

South Africa T20 squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
temba bavuma
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP