Born in Gujarat but represented New Zealand in 24 Tests, Jeet Raval bids adieu to professional cricket

New Zealand left-handed batsman Jeet Raval has announced his retirement from professional cricket. 38-year-old Raval played 24 Tests for the Kiwis and scored 1,143 runs between 2016 and 2020. Raval grew up in India and went to the same school in Gujarat as former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel before moving to the Antipodean nation. Jeet Raval after getting out in his last first-class game in March. (Central Stags)

Raval played a whopping 164 first-class games for Auckland, Central Stags and Northern Districts. In fact, he made his first-class debut for Auckland against the touring West Indians way back in 2008. Later, he moved to the Central Stags and then finally to Northern Districts. He last appeared for them in March earlier this year, incidentally against his former team, the Stags. He also played for Yorkshire in county cricket.

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"It's with a great honour and a privilege that I made this decision," Raval told Northern Districts Cricket Association. "I feel at peace and very content. The childhood dream was obviously to play for Black Caps, and I look back with pride. It wasn't just my dream, but also my father's dream as well. We saw an opportunity, and he moved the family here so I could have an opportunity to live my dream," he added.

Moving tribute Even though Raval, nicknamed Jerry, couldn’t serve New Zealand for long, having played his last Test in January 2020 against Australia, he remains very popular on the Kiwi cricketing circuit. Central Stags paid a moving tribute to their former star. "Jeet Raval. It's been a pleasure, whether we were playing with you or against you. Jerry & the Stags go back a long way. Ajaz Patel was a teammate & friend way back in their Avondale College, Auckland First XI and Suburbs New Lynn Cricket Club (SNLCC) days and after starting his career in Auckland, Jerry came down to the Stags for a year in 2012/13, and what a season that was. He shared some epic stands with Jamie How, and none more so than their NZ one-day record 321 partnership at Seddon Park, in which Jeet got his first List A ton.

“So it was special for Ajaz and us to all be there at the end of last summer when Jerry played his final knock, at the same ground in the Plunket Shield. Jeet's impending retirement was an open secret, and the first photo that we can now share is bowler Ray Toole congratulating Jeet on his incredible career, after Ray dismissed him for the last time. Ray wasn't alone, and there were a fair few guards of honour in that game! Congratulations to Jerry on a hugely impressive career, and know that you will always be a friend of CD,” Central Stags wrote on social media.