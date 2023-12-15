Botswana vs Sierra Leone Live Score: Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 12:30 PM
Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Botswana squad -
Karabo Motlhanka, Manroux Kasselman, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Karabo Modise, Leano Maphane, Reginald Nehonde, William Nkosana, Valentine Mbazo, Katlo Piet, Losika Makgale, Michael Badenhorst, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Raynier Swart
Sierra Leone squad -
Alusine Turay, Lansana Lamin, Yegbeh Jalloh, George Ngegba, Ibrahim Kamara, Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh, John Bangura, Abass Gbla, Chernoh Bah, George Sesay, Ibrahim Sesay, John Lassayo, Miniru Kpaka
Follow all the updates here:
