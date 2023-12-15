Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Live Score: Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 12:30 PM

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 15, 2023 11:29 AM IST

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023. Match will start at 12:30 PM

Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Botswana squad -
Karabo Motlhanka, Manroux Kasselman, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Karabo Modise, Leano Maphane, Reginald Nehonde, William Nkosana, Valentine Mbazo, Katlo Piet, Losika Makgale, Michael Badenhorst, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Raynier Swart
Sierra Leone squad -
Alusine Turay, Lansana Lamin, Yegbeh Jalloh, George Ngegba, Ibrahim Kamara, Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh, John Bangura, Abass Gbla, Chernoh Bah, George Sesay, Ibrahim Sesay, John Lassayo, Miniru Kpaka

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 15 Dec 2023 11:29 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023

    Botswana vs Sierra Leone Match Details
    Match 7 of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 between Botswana and Sierra Leone to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 12:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

