Bowlers’ plight in IPL: An excess that may start to breed indifference

Kolkata: “Searching” is probably the most apt response an internet query would throw up if you try to find the last time a bowler could walk back to his mark with a plan and a field. Because these days, he can be disoriented by a profound sense of betrayal and the sinking feeling that even 250 runs might not cover the damage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League. (PTI)

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Welcome to T20 cricket in 2026, where the only thing hit harder than the ball is a bowler’s sense of self-worth. The gone week alone is enough to highlight their plight. Six individual hundreds in seven days, ten 200-plus scores, the top-five batters already amassing 105 sixes between themselves, let’s say book cricket used to have better odds in our time.

The carnage whacked us out of our senses on Saturday, when 986 runs were scored in 77.2 overs with 59 sixes and two centurions ended up on the losing side. No alarms triggered, no panic buttons pressed, Punjab Kings chasing down a record 265 wasn’t as much a heist as a gentle jog dismantling what used to be considered pretty much an insurmountable total. It marked yet another entry in the ever-growing list of 220-plus chases — a statistic that now reads like a weekly subscription.

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{{^usCountry}} Spare a thought, then, for the bowlers. Or better yet, say a small prayer. Because somewhere in a dimly lit corner of the dressing room or under a shower, a fast bowler is trying to reason with himself how his near-perfect yorker went for a 104m six, a spinner is wondering when exactly his mystery turned into a reel that everyone has binge-watched. No one can put a finger on when exactly did the benchmark for economy rates change. Ten an over? Respectable. Eleven? Character-building. Twelve? Well, at least you’re not a meme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spare a thought, then, for the bowlers. Or better yet, say a small prayer. Because somewhere in a dimly lit corner of the dressing room or under a shower, a fast bowler is trying to reason with himself how his near-perfect yorker went for a 104m six, a spinner is wondering when exactly his mystery turned into a reel that everyone has binge-watched. No one can put a finger on when exactly did the benchmark for economy rates change. Ten an over? Respectable. Eleven? Character-building. Twelve? Well, at least you’re not a meme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The problem isn’t that bowlers have forgotten how to bowl. It’s that batters are now making it a point to hit everything. Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum were once considered batting freaks. But the sport itself has turned such a freakish corner that strikers such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have become the norm and bowlers mere pawns in this format. Good length ball, short ball, full ball, wide yorker, toe-crushing yorker, the one that nearly breaks the stumps — all are treated with a democratic disdain. Variation used to be deception. Now it’s a polite heads-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The problem isn’t that bowlers have forgotten how to bowl. It’s that batters are now making it a point to hit everything. Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum were once considered batting freaks. But the sport itself has turned such a freakish corner that strikers such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have become the norm and bowlers mere pawns in this format. Good length ball, short ball, full ball, wide yorker, toe-crushing yorker, the one that nearly breaks the stumps — all are treated with a democratic disdain. Variation used to be deception. Now it’s a polite heads-up. {{/usCountry}}

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Of course, the other side of this run-fest utopia is that batting, for all its pyrotechnics, is beginning to feel suspiciously monotonous. Six over long-on. Six over deep midwicket. Occasional innovation — a scoop here, a reverse there — but largely it has been power hitting on the loop, like a playlist that forgot to update. There is no slow burn anymore. No gentle accumulation. Just instant gratification, served ball after ball.

The classical purist might grumble about the lost nuance of cricket, but he is increasingly outnumbered by a crowd that has come for a very different kind of theatre. Because here’s the twist: while bowlers suffer and batting flirts with monotony, the real winner is the audience. They are having an absolute blast.

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And why wouldn’t they? Every match is part cricket, part concert, part carnival. You don’t just watch a six anymore, you participate in it. One moment you’re tracking the ball, the next you’re in the camera catching it in the stands, suddenly promoted from spectator to fielder. Missed the catch? No problem. Expect another coming your way in just about 90 seconds.

Between deliveries, the stadium DJ resets the soundtrack, ensuring that no emotional lull lasts longer than a dot ball. The crowd dances, the camera finds them, and for a brief moment, everyone is the main character. It’s now less a sporting contest and more a shared, sponsored and heavily choreographed experience where cricket is being reimagined as a three-hour festival with the boundary rope doubling as the stage.

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All of which raises an uncomfortable question—if 200 is the new 150 and 250 the new 200, what exactly are we watching? Is this still a contest between bat and ball, or has it quietly become an exhibition of batting with bowlers cast as reluctant extras? When every total is chaseable and every mistake punishable, does tension survive, or merely volume?

There is a risk, whispered rather than declared, that excess may breed indifference. That when everything is spectacular, nothing quite is. But that is a concern for another day, another season perhaps. For now though, turn up the music, keep the boundaries keep coming and let the bowlers search for answers that may or may not exist.

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