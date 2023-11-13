Bowling coach Morne Morkel quits after Pakistan's early exit from World Cup

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Nov 13, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Bowling coach Morne Morkel on Monday became the first man to quit Pakistan's backroom staff following the team's exit from the World Cup in India.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf with bowling coach Morne Morkel during a practice session (PTI)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the 39-year-old has tendered his resignation.

"Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men's team," said a PCB release. "He was given a six-month contract in June this year."

PCB said his replacement will be announced before the team's three-Test tour of Australia starting next month.

Pakistan's team director Mickey Arthur told AFP that Morkel had enjoyed his brief stay in the job.

"Morne was only contracted until January 2024 but his work with other leagues does not allow any more time unfortunately," said Arthur.

"He loved his time with us and is very sad that he can't continue."

Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup following a 93-run defeat against England in Kolkata on Saturday, failing to reach the semi-finals with five defeats and four wins.

Skipper Babar Azam and Arthur are also under fire for the poor show of a team which was ranked as the world's top ODI side before the tournament.

This is the fifth time in the last six World Cups that Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals.

Arthur's contract as head coach was not renewed after Pakistan's failed campaign in 2019. He is back in a second spell, this time as team director.

