Boxer Nikhil Dubey navigates from grief to gold

New Delhi: Two and a half years ago, boxer Nikhil Dubey fought the toughest battle of his life – not due to an opponent or the stakes of a tournament but because of what he went through just hours before his semi-final bout at the National Games in Gandhinagar. Nikhil Dubey won gold in welterweight (70-75kg) category in the Boxing Men’s Nationals in Bareilly last week. (IIS / X)

His coach, Dhananjaya Tiwary, succumbed in a road accident on his way to supporting Dubey in his bout against Sumit Kundu.

Despite the heartbreak, Dubey fulfilled his coach’s dream by securing gold.

Last week, Dubey said a silent prayer to himself, remembering his coach and late father after he became the welterweight (70-75kg) national champion in Bareilly.

“The situation was very different then, I didn’t know what the future held for me,” he told HT. “The lessons bhaiya taught me still live with me.”

Dubey defeated the defending champion Deepak 4-1 in a thrilling final. The boxer who hails from Maharashtra competes for Railways and trains under coach Jaydev Bisht.

Dubey participated in the 71kg category in the Nationals last year but did not finish on the podium and as a result, decided to return to the 75kg class. However, he is likely to bulk up and move to the 80kg Olympics-mandated weight class.

“What I did differently this time was that instead of focusing on the opponent so much, I try to work out a strategy but largely focus on my strengths and iron out the weaknesses,” he said.

Despite the overall unimpressive results in the Indian male boxing circuit and uncertainty around the sport’s future in the Los Angeles Olympics, Dubey is focused on his upward climb in the amateur circuit.

Recently, 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev decided to pursue professional boxing after a heartbreaking loss at the Paris Olympics. Although the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has clarified that he can still return to amateur boxing should he decide to pursue it, the future is indeed uncertain for upcoming boxers.

Dubey, too, is worried about his future and believes professional boxing is the endgame when it comes to money and glory but believes that it is necessary to first chart the path through amateur boxing.

“It is a fact that amateur boxing in India is not as popular as it was in 2018-19. Since then, it is evident that boxers are lagging. We need more exposure, we have to know what our opponents are like.”

Dubey is now focussed on the World Championships in September but is awaiting clarity on India’s plans after joining the International Olympic Association-backed international governing body World Boxing.

“The World Championships are expected to happen this year but we do not have any information about camps yet. We only have a couple of tours planned.”

Dubey has navigated many ups and downs early in his career – a serious ACL injury, deaths of his father and coach, and now, the uncertainty surrounding boxing’s Olympic future – but he continues to look forward.

“Dad and Dhananjay bhaiya may have gone but their investment in this dream of mine remains my motivation. Their belief in my capabilities till the end has helped me to keep going.”