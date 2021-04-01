'One man doesn't make a team': Brad Hogg suggests player who can fill void left by Josh Hazlewood at CSK in IPL 2021

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Josh Hazlewood's absence will not be a big loss to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 as they have other players in the squad to fill the void left by Australia pacer. Hazlewood, on Thursday, pulled out of IPL 2021 citing bubble fatigue.

In a statement released on cricket.com.au, Hazlewood said that he wishes to spend time with his family.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh T20 tour potentially thrown on the end of that," cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me," he added.

But while many believe Hazlewood's absence will hurt CSK this season, Hogg said that the franchise has Lungi Ngidi who can take the Aussie's place in the team.

"CSK had a brilliant bowling lineup with Hazlewood in it, but one man doesn't make a team, Ngidi will fill that void with the Australian pulling out. #CSK looking fairly strong this year. #IPL2021," tweeted Hogg.

Hazlewood had played just three games for CSK in IPL 2020 and this year, he would have been competing with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi and Dwayne Bravo for a spot in the playing XI.

IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. CSK will play its first match on April 10 against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)