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Brazilian seamer Laura Cardoso scripts world record, first to take 9 wickets in a T20I match

Laura Cardoso of Brazil demolished Lesotho in a tournament in Botswana, finishing with 9/4 as she created history – including 5 wickets in five balls.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:57 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Brazilian bowler Laura Cardoso created history during Brazil’s match against Lesotho in the Kalahari Women’s T20I tournament, as she became the first player in either men’s or women’s senior T20I matches to take nine wickets in a single innings.

Laura Cardoso became the first player in any T20I match to take nine wickets in a single innings.(Instagram)

The fast bowler took each of her team’s first nine wickets enroute to a monstrous 189-run victory for the Brazilian team, ultimately finishing with figures of 9/4 as Lesotho were bowled out for just 13 in this match in Botswana.

Cardoso outdoes the previous record in T20Is, held by Sonam Yeshey of Bhutan, who took 8/7 in a men’s T20I against Myanmar. She also breaks the women’s T20I record, a scarcely believable spell of 7/0, taken by Indonesian bowler Rohmalia against Mongolia.

Cardoso only bowled three overs of her spell, taking a wicket one nine of her eighteen deliveries. However, with one wicket to spare, Brazil weren’t able to give their bowler a chance to create history by joining the ranks of Jim Laker, Anil Kumble and Ajaz Patel. Marianne Artur would take the 10th and final wicket of the innings.

Brazil had earlier put up a score of 202 in their own batting innings, Cardoso batting at number four and scoring 4 runs. This was Brazil’s fifth match in five matches in the tournament, and pushes them to the top of the six-member group stage.

 
Laura Cardoso cricket
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