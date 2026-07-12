Brendon McCullum sacked as England Test coach; ECB pulls the plug on Bazball

Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, was sacked as England's Test coach on Sunday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the bombshell announcement on Sunday evening; however, Baz will keep his post as the white-ball coach. The pressure was mounting on McCullum after the loss in the Ashes, and his position became all the more untenable after the series defeat against New Zealand.

Brendon McCullum sacked as England Test coach (Action Images via Reuters)

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Recently, Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket, and following this call, the future of McCullum and the Director of Cricket, Robert Key, came under scrutiny. Stokes' decision to retire came a few days after the nightclub incident, for which the England captain was also left out of the squad for the second Test.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum tried his best to ‘talk Ben Stokes out' of retirement, but England captain said, ‘I'm done'

Under McCullum and Stokes, England failed to win a single series against India and England. The ‘Bazball’ approach failed to deliver major results against two strong opponents, and on several occasions, the Three Lions' approach was questioned. Under McCullum, England got the results against teams like Pakistan and New Zealand but failed to beat the big Boys, India and Australia.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team,” England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key said in an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team,” England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key said in an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men’s teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things," he added.

The Ashes also saw cracks developing between Stokes and McCullum. The management was also criticised after players were seen indulging in binge drinking sessions and visiting casinos despite being battered by Australia.

McCullum repeatedly said that he wants to continue as England's Test coach, but on Sunday, the ECB decided to pull the plug on Bazball. Moreover, it is not known who will replace Stokes as England's next captain.

What did McCullum say?

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In an official statement, McCullum said that he absolutely loved his tenure as the England coach and is gutted not to be continuing in the role.

“I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this. It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey," said McCullum.

“Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward. I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room, and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud," he added.

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McCullum took over as the Test coach in 2022, and his appointment was met with immediate success as England defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match Test series and India in the rescheduled fifth Test of the five-match series. However, one year into his tenure, things started to go south for England.

ECB also confirmed that a process to recruit a new head coach for the England Men’s Test team will now begin.