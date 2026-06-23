Brendon McCullum shuts down Ben Stokes rift talk before make-or-break Test: ‘One blemish doesn’t ruin it all'

Brendon McCullum has dismissed suggestions of a rift with Ben Stokes after the England captain returned to the national set-up ahead of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

McCullum and Stokes appear to have patched up.(AFP)

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Stokes held talks with McCullum before England’s training session on Tuesday, with the head coach later insisting that the pair remain close despite a turbulent fortnight for the Test team. England head into the series decider at 1-1, but the build-up has been dominated by questions over Stokes, Gus Atkinson and the late-night incident after the Lord’s Test that led to both players being stood down before England’s 253-run defeat at the Oval.

McCullum said the recent controversy was only a “slight blip” and backed Stokes to lead England through a crucial week at Trent Bridge. The England coach also rejected speculation that his working relationship with Stokes had deteriorated.

“Ben and I are tight,” McCullum said, making it clear that he still considers the England captain a close ally.

McCullum backs Stokes before Trent Bridge decider

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{{^usCountry}} The pressure on England has increased sharply after the events of the past two weeks. Stokes has not yet publicly addressed the late-night incident, but he is expected to face questions over the matter in his pre-match press conference. There has also been speculation over whether he had threatened to retire during England’s initial internal anger over the apparent curfew breach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pressure on England has increased sharply after the events of the past two weeks. Stokes has not yet publicly addressed the late-night incident, but he is expected to face questions over the matter in his pre-match press conference. There has also been speculation over whether he had threatened to retire during England’s initial internal anger over the apparent curfew breach. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} McCullum, however, chose to focus on Stokes’ wider contribution as captain and all-rounder. He said one mistake should not overshadow the respect Stokes has built within the England dressing room across his captaincy tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McCullum, however, chose to focus on Stokes’ wider contribution as captain and all-rounder. He said one mistake should not overshadow the respect Stokes has built within the England dressing room across his captaincy tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One blemish doesn’t ruin all of that,” McCullum said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One blemish doesn’t ruin all of that,” McCullum said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The England head coach also praised Stokes’ response on the field after the controversy. Playing for Durham against Northamptonshire last week, Stokes scored 95 off 118 balls, hitting 18 fours in a timely return to form before the Trent Bridge Test. McCullum revealed that Stokes messaged him after the innings with a confident declaration: “I’m back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The England head coach also praised Stokes’ response on the field after the controversy. Playing for Durham against Northamptonshire last week, Stokes scored 95 off 118 balls, hitting 18 fours in a timely return to form before the Trent Bridge Test. McCullum revealed that Stokes messaged him after the innings with a confident declaration: “I’m back.” {{/usCountry}}

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That knock could be significant for England. Stokes has endured a difficult period with the bat, but McCullum suggested the Durham innings showed signs of the aggressive, commanding version of the all-rounder England want to see.

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McCullum said a fully fit Stokes, contributing with bat, ball and in the field, remains one of the most valuable players in world cricket. “We are lucky to have him,” he said.

England have made four changes for the deciding Test. Stokes and Atkinson both return, while Jamie Smith is back after paternity leave, and Shoaib Bashir comes in as the frontline spinner amid the ongoing heatwave. Sonny Baker, James Rew, Matthew Fisher and Jordan Cox have been left out.

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With the series level and England’s leadership under scrutiny, the Trent Bridge Test now carries weight beyond the scoreline. For Stokes and McCullum, it is not just a chance to beat New Zealand, but also an opportunity to show that England’s most influential partnership is still intact.

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