Brett Lee says Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara are his favourite Test batters from his time: 'Both were technically great'

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee named cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as his favourite Test batters from his time. Lee, who was regarded as one of the best pacers of his time, played against Sachin and Lara during his international career, and explained why he admired the two batsmen.

"My favourite Test batters from the time that I was playing would be Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara," Lee was quoted as saying in the ICC press release.

Both Sachin and Lara, in their memorable careers, scripted numerous records that are yet to be broken. To this day, Lara holds the record of being the only player to score 400 in a Test match. Meanwhile, Tendulkar has the record of most centuries in Test career - 51. He also is the highest run-scorer in the longest format to date.

"Brian Lara was simply so flamboyant. You could bowl six balls to him in the exact same area, let us say at the top of the off stump, if I aimed at that spot for six consecutive deliveries, someone like a Brian Lara would hit me down the ground, he could work me behind square, he could cut me behind by a point, he could drive through the covers, he could hit me straight down the ground to the offside," Lee said.

"He is so unpredictable, whereas you look at a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, if I bowl a full edge side off stump, then I knew he could hit me through extra cover, or if I bowled straight through the off stump, he would cut me down the ground through mid-off.

"If I bowl on leg stump, he would hit me through the wicket, if I bowled short, he would either cut or pull me. So, both were technically great batsmen I have played against," he added.

"With Sachin, you knew where the ball was going to go, but you had to sop the ball. He had an amazing cricket technique, a great temperament, and a brilliant cricket brain," the former Aussie speedster signed off.