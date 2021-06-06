Devon Conway breaks 39-year-old world record in England vs New Zealand first Test

Devon Conway continued his record-breaking spree in the first Test match against England at Lord’s. After going past Sourav Ganguly and Ranjitsinjhi’s records and becoming the first debutant to score a double ton in England on Day 1 and Day 2, Conway on Day 4 broke Kepler Wessels’ 39-year-old world record for the most runs an opener on Test debut.

Conway, who had scored 200 in the first innings, was dismissed for 23 in the second but his aggregate of 223 runs set up a new world record. He went past Wessels, who had scored 218 – 162 and 46 runs - in his debut Test way back in 1982 against England.

Conway is fifth on the list of most runs scored in a debut Test. The list is led by West Indies’ Lawrence Row, who had scored 314 runs against Australia in 1972.

Conway also went past Matthew Sinclair to register most runs by a New Zealand cricketer on debut. Sinclair had scored 214 (one innings) against West Indies in 1999.

New Zealand were 62-2 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day, a lead of 165 runs.

Ollie Robinson, continuing an impressive on-field debut, dismissed both fellow newcomer Conway and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for a return of 2-8 in nine overs.

By then New Zealand, following Friday's total washout, had damaged their hopes of going 1-0 up in this two-match series by twice reprieving Burns before the Surrey left-handed opener completed his third Test century.

Burns was finally the last man out for 132 to give veteran paceman Southee figures of 6-43 in 25.1 overs as England, in danger of following-on at 140-6, reached 275 -- still 103 runs adrift of New Zealand's first-innings 378.

Williamson, however, is unlikely to make a declaration that could give England a chance to win ahead of both next week's series climax at Edgbaston and New Zealand's appearance in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India later this month.