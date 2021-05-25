Brett Lee, Shaun Tait or Shoaib Akhtar? Michael Clarke names the fastest bowler he has faced

Michael Clarke was always earmarked for greatness. The Aussie batsman made his debut against India and immediately stamped his authority as he scored a hundred on his debut. He was made the Australian captain in the late 2000s and went on to lead his country to the World Cup title in 2015 before retiring.

During his playing career, there was a raging debate on who is the fastest bowler in the world. Players like Brett Lee, Shaun Tait and Shoaib Akhtar regularly touched speeds of over 150 kmph and were talked about as the fastest. But who was the fastest among the three?

Clarke said that Akhtar was the fastest bowler he has faced in his career. He maintained although several Australian bowlers were quick but Akhtar was the fastest among all.

“Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I have faced. He could bowl 160. Different type of bowler who could bowl quick for three overs. Flintoff was quick for 12 overs. Lee was quick. Shoaib was quicker. Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie were fast. But Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest,” Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.

Clarke named legendary Indian player Sachin Tendulkar as the best batsman he has seen.

Clarke also recalled how Warne coped with all the pressures off the field. Clarke hailed the mental fortitude of Warne as he called it his greatest strength.

“He would always leave the things happening off the field, off the field. Generally, Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground. He will try to hide it somewhere. And when he finished his smoke and put it out, he knew that it was game time. He crossed that line and whatever he had going off the field, he would leave it there, go and do his stuff on the field and when he came back, he knew it was still going to be there,” Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.

“I think that was his greatest strength, how mentally strong he was to still be able to perform when he had so much media pressure off the field with his life. He had it all his career.”