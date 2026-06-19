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Bring MS Dhoni back: Sreesanth says India 'don't need' Gautam Gambhir, rejects his T20 World Cup credit

Sreesanth criticised Gautam Gambhir's coaching approach, alleging that he places excessive pressure on players.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 06:10 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth launched a scathing attack on India head coach Gautam Gambhir, claiming the national team does not need a traditional coach at this level and would be better served by a mentor in the mould of former captain MS Dhoni.

Sreesanth refused to credit Gautam Gambhir for T20 World Cup 2026 win

Speaking on The Lallantop's show 'Guest in the Newsroom', Sreesanth was asked why India, once a dominant force in Test cricket, have struggled in recent years, particularly after suffering home whitewash defeats against New Zealand in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.

Interrupting the question, Sreesanth pointed out that both series losses came during Gambhir's tenure as head coach.

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In his first season in charge, Gambhir saw India miss out on a place in the World Test Championship final. A 0-3 defeat against New Zealand at home, followed by a series loss in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, proved costly. India then managed only a 2-2 draw against England before suffering another 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa, raising fresh questions about the team's performances in the longest format.

Sreesanth also rejected the notion that Gambhir was solely responsible for India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, insisting that the players deserved the bulk of the credit.

He highlighted the contributions of players such as Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, while also pointing to key on-field decisions that helped India lift the trophy.

"When the team won the World Cup, all the credit went to Gambhir. But if Sanju Samson hadn't been there, Suryakumar Yadav hadn't captained, and the bowling changes hadn't been made at the right time, would we have won the match?" Sreesanth said.

"Was the coach making decisions on the field? It's fine if we have a coach like Ashish Nehra, who remains involved," he added.

 
sreesanth indian cricket team gautam gambhir ms dhoni
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Home / Cricket News / Bring MS Dhoni back: Sreesanth says India 'don't need' Gautam Gambhir, rejects his T20 World Cup credit
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