Bumrah blow for India

In a body blow to the Indian team, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup on Monday, a fortnight ahead of the marquee competition in Australia. India play their first game against Pakistan on October 23.

The Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) medical team took a week to study the extent of Bumrah’s back injury before making the news public. Bumrah, 28, first complained of back pain in the nets ahead of the first T20 tie against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. India coach Rahul Dravid said on Saturday that he will not rule out the pace spearhead until he gets an official word.

“The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. Nitin Patel, the board’s medical head at the National Cricket Academy who has worked closely with Bumrah over the years during his stints as India team and Mumbai Indians physio, is said to be in charge of the decision making.

Following the reoccurrence of Bumrah’s back injury—a minor stress fracture in his lower back had kept him out of action for four months in 2019 and he recently missed the Asia Cup in the UAE—so close to the World Cup, BCCI was hoping against hope. “There was too much of a risk and the timelines were too tight,” a cricket official said.

Board officials say it is a ‘stress reaction’ and not a more severe ‘stress fracture’, but with India NOT due to play Tests outside the sub-continent immediately after the World Cup, Bumrah will not be rushed back keeping his long-term future in mind.

BIG SHOES TO FILL

Losing their spearhead throws a spanner in the works of India’s World Cup hopes as they look to end a 15-year wait for T20 glory. Bumrah is arguably the best T20 bowling exponent in the game when it comes to multi-phase utility. India could particularly miss Bumrah in the death overs where his absence has been sorely felt this year.

Everyone, from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Harshal Patel, have been profligate. Even young Arshdeep Singh has only been able to produce mixed results. “Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games,” skipper Rohit Sharma said on Sunday after the team conceded 78 runs in the last 5 overs in the Guwahati T20 win over South Africa.

“To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. I would not say concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our acts together.”

Shah has said a replacement will be announced soon. The two options selectors have are Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar. Both are among the World Cup reserves but neither can be called ideal replacements. The MI pacer is the most economical death overs bowler for India, the designated 19th over specialist, the man who’s trusted to bowl the Super Over in IPLs, and the man the captain trusts to break a partnership in the middle overs.

Shami is more proficient in the powerplay; bowling at the death is not his strength. Chahar has found good rhythm since his comeback after a long injury layoff, but essentially has like-for-like skills as Kumar. By drafting him into the squad, India may run the risk of having bowlers very much of the same kind. Indications are that Shami’s experience could prevail as the selectors and Dravid and Sharma do not have too much time to deliberate on it.

