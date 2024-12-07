‘Bumrah couldn't do it…’ Glenn McGrath reveals suggestion to India pacer, explains reasons behind his greatness

Jasprit Bumrah continued to enjoy a fine tour of Australia, backing up his eight-wicket performance in Perth with 4 wickets in the first innings of the day-night Test match in Adelaide with the pink ball. Having captained India to a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah has made clear that India’s hopes in the series lies with his performance. Jasprit Bumrah after dismissing Pat Cummins at the Adelaide Oval.(AP)

Creating further success in Australia, former Aussie seam-bowling legend Glenn McGrath reflected on how Bumrah adapted his motion to become the record-setting sensation he is in the modern day.

On commentary duties for the broadcasters, McGrath explained, “I saw Jasprit when he was younger, he had good pace, but his action was completely different. Short run-up, he came in, he was bowling quick but he had a massive jump-out.”

“I sort of suggested it would be better if he went through the crease, but he couldn’t do it,” said McGrath, who took 563 Test wickets for Australia in his career. “He played like that but then I think he had a problem with his knee. When he came back, he had to train himself to go through the crease.”

Bumrah currently sits on 183 Test wickets, with an average currently of 19.99. Bumrah’s excellence also stems from his ability to star for India across all three formats.

Bumrah on 12 wickets for the series

“Let me say, I’m not taking any credit whatsoever for that, but he had to re-train himself, which is tough, and now he goes straight through the crease, arm right behind the ball with that pace and skidding it into the stumps. He’s definitely a handful,” said McGrath.

Speaking about what allows Bumrah to be such a one-of-a-kind and threatening pacer in all formats, McGrath also said, “He’s just so unique in his action, the way he runs up. It’s not something you teach young bowlers to do but he’s found a way. He ambles in and then the last two steps just powers through the crease, bowls such great areas.”

“He’s quite hypermobile in his joints and has got a great wrist and very good control, the ball moves both ways. The full package,” concluded the Australian great.

Bumrah took 4 wickets in Adelaide, including both openers as well as the crucial scalp of Steven Smith. However, he did pull up with a groin problem in the middle of his spell on day two, which will be a mark of concern for Indian fans for this match and potentially the rest of the series.