'By time I got fit, tournament was suspended': Kartik Tyagi on battles with injuries during India leg of IPL 2021

India young pacer Kartik Tyagi was one of the notable absentees for Rajasthan Royals during the India leg of Indian Premier League 2021 in April-May. Tyagi was dealing with an injury that kept him out of the playing XI - and he could only make one appearance against Sunrisers Hyderabad after which the tournament was suspended due to the rising number of Covid cases in IPL 2021 bio-bubble.

As the tournament resumed in UAE, Tyagi showcased the damage he can do with the ball. The RR pacer's heroics in their match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday helped his team steal a win by 2 runs.

Needing four runs to win in six balls with eight wickets in hand, PBKS could only score just one run and lost two wickets in the final over, and Tyagi was hailed for his sensational bowling performance.

“I was injured during the India leg of the IPL and by the time I got fit, the tournament was suspended. Felt sad. So this feels really good,” Tyagi said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I have been talking to people over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing. I've always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened," he added.

“Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback,” he signed off.

