'Calculation is key' for Rajat Patidar as he gets set for Bangladesh ODIs

After Twenty20 cricket was the flavour of the 2022 season, one-day cricket will take centre stage in 2023 with the World Cup scheduled to be held in India.

For the domestic players, the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament is another opportunity to do well and impress selectors. Most of all, it is a crucial period for Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar. He is in the shortlist of players who are in contention for a regular ODI spot and has been selected for the one-day series in Bangladesh to be played next month.

His rich vein of form for Madhya Pradesh in all formats and a sterling IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore has made everyone sit up and take notice. With his strokeplay oozing class, expectations are high of his making a mark in India colours as well.

The beauty of the 29-year-old MP batter’s game is how easily he fits into various formats. With sparkling knocks in the 2022 IPL, including an unbeaten 112 against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in the Eliminator, fans are aware of his T20 prowess. How he copes with the one-day test is keenly awaited.

Patidar is clear about the process to succeed in the 50-overs game.

“One-day has a bigger scope and it’s not easy. You need to score and at the same time take the game deep. In T20, if you get into a flow then it is just about taking it forward. In ODIs, it is different… Calculation is the key in ODIs, say for instance if you hit a four, then you need to think about how to make use of the other deliveries--maybe by taking singles and drag till the end,” he said after Madhya Pradesh’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D win over Odisha at the Wankhede Stadium.

Patidar doesn’t want to go to Bangladesh with any pre-set target. “I want to follow my regular game plan. I want to go out there with a clear mindset in terms of my batting. It is everyone’s dream to play for India, and now that I have got a chance to don India colours, I would like to adjust to the conditions and situation and give my 100 per cent whenever an opportunity comes my way,” he said.

The Indore-based player was part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led India ODI side for the home series against South Africa, but didn’t get an opportunity. He said there were things to pick up by observing the senior players and picking the brains of coach VVS Laxman.

“It was a good learning experience because there were a lot of senior players like Shikhar bhai. I got to spend a lot of time with Laxman sir and learnt quite a few new things in terms of batting. He made me realise how to analyse your game and also improve off-the-field planning.”

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, on December 4, 7 and 10. It will be followed by a two-Test series.