Cameron Green feels the pressure of INR 25.20 crore price tag; fans unimpressed after first real outing in IPL 2026

The weight of INR 25.20 crore seems to be growing heavier on Cameron Green with every passing game, and Thursday’s clash against the Lucknow Super Giants only added to the scrutiny. Green, who is still awaiting clearance to bowl, has come under pressure not just for his bowling absence but also for his inconsistent batting form. The KKR star managed to remain unbeaten on 32, but his strike rate of 133.33 fell short of what is expected in the T20 format, particularly as he came in during the final overs when quick scoring is crucial.

Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32 but his strike rate came under the scanner.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Green’s struggle was evident in his reactions during the innings. After smashing a six off Mohammad Shami in the penultimate over, he let out a deep sigh of relief, showing just how much effort it took to connect cleanly. He also managed a boundary in the final over, but even that felt fortunate, as the ball took an inside edge and trickled past to the fine leg fence. These moments highlighted his difficulty in finding rhythm under pressure.

The fans on social media started to lose their confidence in Green after another underwhelming performance, as the KKR star faced harsh reactions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Green shared an unbeaten 70-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Rovman Powell, where most of the heavy-lifting was done by the Caribbean star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green shared an unbeaten 70-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Rovman Powell, where most of the heavy-lifting was done by the Caribbean star. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Finn Allen’s dismissal sparks IPL umpiring controversy, commentators also question Digvesh Rathi’s catch KKR crumble in middle overs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Finn Allen’s dismissal sparks IPL umpiring controversy, commentators also question Digvesh Rathi’s catch KKR crumble in middle overs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders reached 98/1 at the halfway stage with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi looking dominant. The pair combined for a fluent 84-run partnership off 52 balls, giving the home side hope of posting a total over 200 after Finn Allen’s brief stay ended with just 9 runs, marking his second consecutive low score. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders reached 98/1 at the halfway stage with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi looking dominant. The pair combined for a fluent 84-run partnership off 52 balls, giving the home side hope of posting a total over 200 after Finn Allen’s brief stay ended with just 9 runs, marking his second consecutive low score. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Just when KKR seemed to have momentum, a clever mix of spin and disciplined pace sparked a familiar middle-overs wobble. The team lost three quick wickets between the 11th and 14th overs, derailing their innings. Rahane, who scored 41 off 24 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, was trapped by Digvesh Rathi and caught low by Mohammed Shami. Raghuvanshi followed immediately, making 45 off 33 balls, including five fours and two sixes, but holed out to long-on off left-arm spinner Maniraman Siddharth.

The sudden collapse left KKR struggling to maintain their earlier momentum and shifted the game back in the opposition’s favour.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON