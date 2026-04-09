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Cameron Green feels the pressure of INR 25.20 crore price tag; fans unimpressed after first real outing in IPL 2026

Cameron Green scored unbeaten on 32, but his strike rate of 133.33 fell short of what is expected in the T20 format.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 09:56 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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The weight of INR 25.20 crore seems to be growing heavier on Cameron Green with every passing game, and Thursday’s clash against the Lucknow Super Giants only added to the scrutiny. Green, who is still awaiting clearance to bowl, has come under pressure not just for his bowling absence but also for his inconsistent batting form. The KKR star managed to remain unbeaten on 32, but his strike rate of 133.33 fell short of what is expected in the T20 format, particularly as he came in during the final overs when quick scoring is crucial.

Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32 but his strike rate came under the scanner.(PTI)

Green’s struggle was evident in his reactions during the innings. After smashing a six off Mohammad Shami in the penultimate over, he let out a deep sigh of relief, showing just how much effort it took to connect cleanly. He also managed a boundary in the final over, but even that felt fortunate, as the ball took an inside edge and trickled past to the fine leg fence. These moments highlighted his difficulty in finding rhythm under pressure.

The fans on social media started to lose their confidence in Green after another underwhelming performance, as the KKR star faced harsh reactions.

Just when KKR seemed to have momentum, a clever mix of spin and disciplined pace sparked a familiar middle-overs wobble. The team lost three quick wickets between the 11th and 14th overs, derailing their innings. Rahane, who scored 41 off 24 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, was trapped by Digvesh Rathi and caught low by Mohammed Shami. Raghuvanshi followed immediately, making 45 off 33 balls, including five fours and two sixes, but holed out to long-on off left-arm spinner Maniraman Siddharth.

The sudden collapse left KKR struggling to maintain their earlier momentum and shifted the game back in the opposition’s favour.

 
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