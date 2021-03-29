'Can't imagine an Indian side without him in it': Former England batsman's massive praise for 'rare talent' Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant capped off an incredible series against England with another one of his typical knocks. Following his entertaining 40-ball 77 in the second ODI, Pant blasted a 62-ball 78 in the third game, which gave India the impetus in the middle overs to finish on a strong total of 329. India had lost Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession, when walking out to bat at No. 4, Pant hammered five fours and four sixes.

When Virat Kohli and KL Rahul departed in a span of seven overs and 36 runs, usually batsmen display a certain circumspect approach, but Pant did not hold back, and instead started going after the bowlers. He hit five fours and four sixes and along with a 99-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, revived India's innings.

Pant has witnessed an incredible spike in form since the tour of Australia, which continued against England, and former batsman Ian Bell can't help but marvel at the many layers in the India wicketkeeper's batting.

"He's had a fantastic series, hasn't he? Across all three formats. I saw a real calmness about him today. It's not only high-risk, slogging or anything like that. Also, he gets off strike and rotates it. So I imagine that those bowlers at the end of their mark are thinking that if they get it slightly wrong, Pant does hurt them. We've seen a maturity as this series has gone on. That Test match hundred again would have given him a lot of confidence," Bell said on ESPNCricinfo.

Pant started the England Tests by scoring a 91 in the first Test at Chennai, followed by a knock of 58 in the second Test. He missed out in the Day/Night game but roared back in the fourth Test with a second century of his Test career before his back-to-back explosive half-centuries in the ODI leg. Looking at the value brings to the, Bell feels it is almost impossible to believe the current Indian team without Pant.

"I can't imagine now an Indian side without him in it. It just feels like it. He's the future around some world class players. But yea, we've seen a mature series and that's quite rate at the moment for seeing someone playing like that. I think it's a rare talent and this is just the start of him now having a successful career. Incredible to watch, a real match-winner."