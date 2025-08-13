Central Delhi Kings emerge winner by 12 runs against Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL

Central Delhi Kings registered a 12-run victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in a tense contest of the Delhi Premier League on Tuesday, earning vital points in the competition. Central Delhi Kings registered a 12-run victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in a tense contest.

The Central Delhi team restricted Outer Delhi Warriors to 149/8 after making 161/8 in 20 overs.

Batting first, the Kings were jolted early when Yash Dhull departed for just 2 off 6 balls. Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, but Aditya Bhandari provided the much-needed resistance. His composed 41 off 27 deliveries, laced with well-timed boundaries, provided stability to the innings.

The late flourish came from Simarjeet Singh, who smashed 19 runs from just 8 balls, ensuring the Kings finished with a competitive total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

For the Warriors, Siddhant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/33 from his four overs, while Shivam Sharma applied the brakes in the middle overs with 2/21.

In reply, Outer Delhi Warriors had a disappointing start as they lost early wickets and were left reeling at 43/5. Just when the game seemed out of reach, Keshav Dabas and Harsh Tyagi stitched together a fighting 64-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Tyagi's knock of 31 off 29 kept the scoreboard ticking, but his dismissal at a crucial moment halted the momentum.

Dabas continued to battle hard, playing some crisp strokes on his way to 64 off 45 balls, but his departure in the penultimate over, caught at long-off by Jasvir Sehrawat off Pranshu Vijayran, ended any hopes of a dramatic finish.

The Kings' bowling unit delivered under pressure, with Simarjeet bagging 2/27. Money Grewal chipped in with 2/28, while Arun Pundir returned with figures of 1/15 in his 3 overs.