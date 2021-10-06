Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Champion bowler': Harbhajan Singh names spinner he is still hoping to see in India T20 World Cup squad
cricket

'Champion bowler': Harbhajan Singh names spinner he is still hoping to see in India T20 World Cup squad

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:04 AM IST
File photo of Harbhajan Singh.
By hindustantimes.com

Yuzvendra Chahal's raging form with the ball in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 has got fans and experts talking. Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the most prominent ones to vouch for Chahal's inclusion in the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup slated to take place this month after the IPL in UAE and Oman.

Chahal, who was India's premier white-ball spinner for close to four years, was surprisingly ignored for the ICC event. The selection preferred Rahul Chahar over him as he bowls at a better pace.

Also read: 'You'll get opportunity to bid farewell to me' - MS Dhoni announces venue of his possible last match as CSK player

Harbhajan pointed that out and said Chahal needs to bowl at the 'right pace' to keep pushing to get his place back in the Indian side. The KKR spinner said he still hopes to see Chahal in the side for the T20 World Cup, which can be changed before the tournament begins.

"You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace. Not too slow OK..still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup. Champion bowler," Harbhajan tweeted for Chahal.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels the selectors shouldn't make any change in the T20 World Cup squad despite some players going through a lean patch ahead of the showpiece event in UAE.

"In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for the World Cup -- barring injury -- I don't think you should make any changes. Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one innings -- whether it's bowling or batting -- to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL," Agarkar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

The former Indian cricketer wants the selector to stick with the squad as only one inning (in IPL 2021) is needed for a player to regain the form.

"So, if you think that's the best 15 you've picked going to the World Cup, my personal opinion, I would stick with it, because you gotta show faith in people even when things are not looking so good, because things can turn around very quickly," said Agarkar.

