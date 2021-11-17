Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: Indian government and Home Ministry will take a decision, says Anurag Thakur
cricket

Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: Indian government and Home Ministry will take a decision, says Anurag Thakur

ICC on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white-ball events from 2024-2031. The Champions Trophy is back and Pakistan will host the tournament in 2025.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur(HT/File Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has said the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a call on India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan when the time comes.

ICC on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white-ball events from 2024-2031. The Champions Trophy is back and Pakistan will host the tournament in 2025.

When asked about his views regarding Pakistan being the host, Anurag Thakur during a media interaction said, "When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon."

"Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue to be dealt with," he added.

The ICC Board's decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

RELATED STORIES

Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anurag thakur
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Dravid's ex-India teammate urges fans ‘to give him time to settle’

Sourav Ganguly appointed chairman of ICC Cricket Committee

Lloyd apologises for comments on Asian players after Rafiq testimony

Kyle Jamieson to skip T20 series in India and prepare for Tests
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP