Chance for LSG and KKR to get rid of early-season blues

Lucknow: There isn’t much of a difference between hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at this stage of IPL 19. Both have had underwhelming campaigns which makes Sunday’s match between the two here a battle to stay in contention for the play-off.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant with chief coach Justin Langer in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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The Rishabh Pant-led LSG’s season has been defined by inconsistency, especially in batting. Chief coach Justin Langer has said LSG’s batters have not adapted well to the extra pace and bounce on home pitches, especially on the mixed soil wicket, and that has impacted their results. Even when the bowling has kept LSG in games, the batters have struggled to build partnerships or finish matches.

For the first time this season, LSG have opted for a black-soil pitch, hoping spinners will dictate terms. “There is no special strategy behind this change, but we hope to make much out of this. The black soil pitch will give equal opportunity to both teams, so I see a good chance for both sides,” LSG’s assistant bowling coach Carl Crowe said on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have been hit by a different set of issues. Their bowling was hit by injuries and the forced withdrawal of Mustafizur Rahman before the season. KKR’s batting has not been consistent enough to cover those gaps, and the team has often failed to turn promising positions into winning totals or successful chases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have been hit by a different set of issues. Their bowling was hit by injuries and the forced withdrawal of Mustafizur Rahman before the season. KKR’s batting has not been consistent enough to cover those gaps, and the team has often failed to turn promising positions into winning totals or successful chases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The biggest concern for both teams is that the points table has started to move away from them. LSG and KKR have spent too much time in the bottom half, which means they now need not just wins, but a run of wins. In a league where the usual qualification benchmark is around 16 points, and 14 can sometimes still be enough with a healthy net run rate, both need to win nearly all their matches to make the final four. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest concern for both teams is that the points table has started to move away from them. LSG and KKR have spent too much time in the bottom half, which means they now need not just wins, but a run of wins. In a league where the usual qualification benchmark is around 16 points, and 14 can sometimes still be enough with a healthy net run rate, both need to win nearly all their matches to make the final four. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunday’s match therefore is a chance for LSG to use home conditions better and prove they can solve the pitch-adaptation problem. Having got their first win of the season last Sunday, KKR will look for some momentum in the second half of the season.

“Our only win this season against Rajasthan Royals has been a big boost to the confidence of the side and we are hoping to continue our good run in the match against LSG too,” said Anukul Roy, KKR’s left-arm spin allrounder.

For the bottom-placed sides, the comeback formula is clear. They must win most of the remaining matches, improve net run rate, and stop depending on other results. The teams also need better team selection, clearer batting roles, and stronger execution in pressure overs. At this stage of the tournament, discipline matters as much as talent.

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One good week can still change the table, yet one more slump can almost end the chase. That is why the Lucknow clash could become one of the season’s defining mid-league fixtures for both.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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